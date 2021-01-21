Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) Trading Up 6.5%

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) shares were up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 2,411,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 560% from the average daily volume of 365,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFTW. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,039,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SFTW)

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

