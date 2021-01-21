OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 15,808 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Analog Devices comprises 1.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,199,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

