OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $722,000 Holdings in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

OTA Financial Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,940 shares during the quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.16% of D8 worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in D8 in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

D8 stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. D8 Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.44.

D8 Company Profile

D8 Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

