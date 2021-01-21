Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives $18.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Outfront Media by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,329. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

