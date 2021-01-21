Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.26

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.26 and last traded at $83.95, with a volume of 9631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.97.

A number of research firms have commented on OC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

