Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Receives $13.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

ORCC opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,712,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 67.0% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,104,000 after buying an additional 2,098,825 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 557.7% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,102,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after buying an additional 1,782,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,294.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after buying an additional 1,645,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 230.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,141,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 1,493,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

