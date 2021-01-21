Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OXINF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Oxford Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

