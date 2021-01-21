P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.25 million, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.