Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,913. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

