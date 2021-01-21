Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,928 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $543.31. 101,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.69 and a 200-day moving average of $503.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

