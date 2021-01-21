Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,928 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,527,000 after buying an additional 212,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $543.31. 101,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.69 and its 200-day moving average is $503.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

