Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $11.75 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NKE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.13. 54,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,682. The company has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

