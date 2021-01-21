Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $15.01 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,793 shares of company stock worth $8,054,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

