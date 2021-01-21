Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,212 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

COLD traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

