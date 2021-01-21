Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,089 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 81.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Switch by 250.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at $36,069,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,336 shares of company stock worth $3,764,419. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Switch’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

