Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,984 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $199.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $201.77.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

