Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 198,096 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 198,096 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,053,502. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

