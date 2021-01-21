Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 517,904 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517,904 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Iron Mountain worth $51,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

IRM stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $29.86. 10,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.