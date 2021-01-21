Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,605 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Broadcom by 28.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $464.38. 13,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $465.79. The company has a market cap of $188.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.