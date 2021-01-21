Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,605 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $464.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,855. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.35 and its 200-day moving average is $371.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $188.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $465.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

