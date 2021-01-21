Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $214.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,229. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.