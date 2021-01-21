Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,979,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,914.07.

BKNG stock traded down $22.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,137.79. 4,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,145.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,882.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

