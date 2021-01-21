Pachira Investments Inc. Buys 133,585 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,585 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 15.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after buying an additional 709,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 675,636 shares in the last quarter.

