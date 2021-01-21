Pachira Investments Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $247.91. 8,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,306. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day moving average is $221.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.