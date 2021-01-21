Pachira Investments Inc. Has $16.39 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 15.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 227,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 117,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.81. 3,524,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

