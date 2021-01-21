Pachira Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. QUALCOMM comprises 0.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.64. 70,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,826. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.46. The firm has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

