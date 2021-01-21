Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $36.31. Approximately 4,864,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,181,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

PACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

