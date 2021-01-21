Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.79.

PANW stock opened at $370.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.33. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

