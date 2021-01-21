Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $391.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Palo Alto Networks from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.79.

NYSE:PANW opened at $370.55 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

