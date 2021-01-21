Pamela Esposito Sells 5,727 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $243,225.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,865.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pamela Esposito also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Pamela Esposito sold 29,273 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $1,275,717.34.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

