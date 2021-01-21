Pantos (PAN) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Pantos token can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $10,373.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pantos has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00052176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00126872 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00296967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00071371 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069856 BTC.

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,750,696 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos.

Pantos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

