Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Up 5.3%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.22. 209,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 241,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

The firm has a market cap of $753.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 424,408 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 138,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 82,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

