Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

