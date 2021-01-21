Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 950 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $741.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $718.63 and its 200-day moving average is $630.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

