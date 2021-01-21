Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after purchasing an additional 944,381 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 497,188 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,998,000 after purchasing an additional 430,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

