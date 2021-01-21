Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 108,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 76,731 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 847,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.96 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

