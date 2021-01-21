Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,290 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.