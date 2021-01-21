Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,011 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.39 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

