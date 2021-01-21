Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $142.80 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. 140166 lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

