Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

PE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PE remained flat at $$16.93 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30,702,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,273,942. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

