Particl Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Particl has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $15,663.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001884 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007526 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,751,679 coins and its circulating supply is 9,716,732 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

