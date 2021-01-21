Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGPHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Partners Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,216.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,160.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,020.96. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $535.00 and a twelve month high of $1,240.00.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

