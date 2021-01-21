Patrick Machado Acquires 10,000 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at $900,656.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADVM opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

