Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

BLNK stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.