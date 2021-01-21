Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 1,014 Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at $506,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $47.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.329 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

