Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,625 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

