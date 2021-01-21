Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4,285.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 1,515.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,480,000 after buying an additional 107,066,900 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,656,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209,845 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in PG&E by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,657,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,875,000 after buying an additional 25,955,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PG&E by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,835,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038,572 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

