Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 325.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 85.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Kohl’s stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

