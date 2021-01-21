Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 116,648 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 145,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMPT opened at $28.44 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.