Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.54 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

